Hybrid

Kush Mints Cartridge 0.5g

by Grassroots Cannabis

Kush Mints Cartridge 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$55.00

About this product

Kush Mints Cartridge 0.5g by Grassroots Cannabis

About this strain

Kush Mints

Kush Mints

Kush Mints is a popular strain in the Cookies family. It crosses Animal Mints and the classic Bubba Kush, resulting in a high-THC hybrid with a unique, mint taste. While Bubba Kush is a famous, mythical strain from the '90s, Animal Mints is a relatively new Cookies cross from Seed Junky Genetics. Kush Mints typically has multi-colored dark purple and dark green buds with orange hairs, and its strong euphoria may be too much for novice consumers. Kush Mints has a complex Cookies smell and taste with a trademark mint aroma and taste woven in. It's usually grown indoors, hydroponically with technical skill for best results.

About this brand

Grassroots Cannabis Logo
We're Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We're a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life's moments for people from all walks of life.