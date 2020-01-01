 Loading…
  5. Ray Charles Budder 0.5g
Indica

Ray Charles Budder 0.5g

by Grassroots Cannabis

About this product

About this strain

Ray Charles

Ray Charles

Ray Charles is a potent indica strain named in honor of the cannabis-friendly blues musician and songwriter. This hard-hitter introduces itself with an earthy, skunky aroma that reveals itself strongest on the exhale. The full-body effects hit with intense sedation and lull you into rest and relaxation like the sweet voice of The Genius himself. For this reason, Ray Charles is best reserved for bedtime or late-night unwinding.

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.