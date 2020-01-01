 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. The Vision ·Live Budder 1g
Hybrid

The Vision ·Live Budder 1g

by Grassroots Cannabis

Write a review
Grassroots Cannabis Concentrates Solvent The Vision ·Live Budder 1g

Available in store only

Cannabinoids

THC
81.2%
CBD
0.0%
$60.00
Get directions
Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

The Vision

The Vision

The Vision is a hybrid strain bred by Archive Seed Bank in Oregon. It combines genetics from the classic Ohio Lemon G, famous for her strong lemon peel and Christmas wreath flavor, and the resinous, award-winning Do-Si-Dos. This strain was created as a testament to the vision of a brighter future through the propagation and cultivation of quality cannabis. 

About this brand

Grassroots Cannabis Logo
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.