  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Wookies Live Resin Sugar 1g

Wookies Live Resin Sugar 1g

by Grassroots Cannabis

Grassroots Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Wookies Live Resin Sugar 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Wookies Live Resin Sugar 1g by Grassroots Cannabis

About this strain

Wookies

Wookies
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Humulene

Wookies (not to be confused with the strain "Wookie" or the enormous, sentient space-bears of Star Wars) is an indica-dominant cross of White 91 (The White x Chemdawg 91) and Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its loud terpene profile and high-THC percentage, Wookies grows the Cookies genetic line while standing firmly on its own in terms of effects. It combines the generous trichome production of White 91 with the minty, musky aroma of the GSC "Forum Cut" to create a strain that is potent and pleasing to the senses.    

About this brand

We're Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We're a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life's moments for people from all walks of life.