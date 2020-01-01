 Loading…
Hybrid

Papaya Punch Pre-Roll 1g

by Grateful Greenery

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Papaya Punch

Papaya Punch

Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.

 

