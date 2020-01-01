 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Grateful Hemp Infused Sparkling Water- Passion Fruit

Grateful Hemp Infused Sparkling Water- Passion Fruit

by Grateful Water

Write a review
Grateful Water Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Grateful Hemp Infused Sparkling Water- Passion Fruit
Grateful Water Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Grateful Hemp Infused Sparkling Water- Passion Fruit
Grateful Water Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Grateful Hemp Infused Sparkling Water- Passion Fruit
Grateful Water Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Grateful Hemp Infused Sparkling Water- Passion Fruit
Grateful Water Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Grateful Hemp Infused Sparkling Water- Passion Fruit

$5.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Grateful Water was created to give everyone a daily reminder to stop for a moment and reflect on the simple little things in life. To reconnect with friends, family and with ourselves- a simple moment to ask ourselves- What are you grateful for?

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Grateful Water Logo
Hemp Infused Sparkling Waters- Line up includes four crafted flavors: Blood Orange, Key Lime, Coconut and Passion Fruit. Zero Calories and Zero traces of THC.