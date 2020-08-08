 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. GRAV® 3-Piece Grinder

GRAV® 3-Piece Grinder

by GRAV

GRAV Smoking Grinders GRAV® 3-Piece Grinder
GRAV Smoking Grinders GRAV® 3-Piece Grinder
GRAV Smoking Grinders GRAV® 3-Piece Grinder
GRAV Smoking Grinders GRAV® 3-Piece Grinder
GRAV Smoking Grinders GRAV® 3-Piece Grinder

$39.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The GRAV® Grinder is 1.25" tall and made on CNC aluminum. The 15 teeth and holes in its upper chamber are well-spaced to prevent clogging. Its bottom chamber features a GRAV® branded aluminum scraping tool. The edge of the tool is curved to perfectly fit the interior curve of the grinder. Comes in multiple colors. Length Height : 1.25" Use With : None Designed By : Travis Dodson

About this brand

Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

