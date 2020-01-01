 Loading…

GRAV® Classic Sherlock

by GRAV

$19.99MSRP

About this product

The GRAV® Classic Sherlock is a practical piece that makes a stylish statement. The big bowl and the ash catching crimp and mouthpiece set you up for long hours of smooth and tasty hits. The thick glass makes the pipe sturdy and durable and the silky curves will catch everyone's eye. Once the GRAV® Classic Sherlock is yours, the only mystery will be how you went so long without it. Length Height : 6" Use With : Flower Carb : On The Left Designed By : Dave Daily

About this brand

GRAV Logo
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

