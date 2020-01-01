 Loading…

  5. GRAV® Classic Spoon - Last Prisoner Project

GRAV® Classic Spoon - Last Prisoner Project

by GRAV

$17.99MSRP

As part of our ongoing partnership with Last Prisoner Project, we’ve teamed up to release a limited edition spoon. This glossy black hand pipe features the same high-capacity bowl and inverted ash-catching mouthpiece as our Classic Spoon. It’s also etched with both the GRAV and LPP emblems. Pass it around and get the conversation started. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project. About LPP: Last Prisoner Project is a nonprofit organization that helps nonviolent cannabis prisoners by advocating for release, expunging records, and aiding in reentry after prison.

Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

