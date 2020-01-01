 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. GRAV® Dugout

GRAV® Dugout

by GRAV

Write a review
GRAV Other Miscellaneous GRAV® Dugout
GRAV Other Miscellaneous GRAV® Dugout

$49.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The GRAV® Dugout is the epitome of convenience. You have your pipe, grinder, and storage all in one handheld, pocket sized device. Twist the lid to access the two chambers: the smaller contains a spring-loaded aluminum taster with teeth that make grinding and loading the bowl effortless, and the larger is a storage area for your flower, complete with polycarbonate windows for a quick supply check. The bottom of the Dugout has a recessed pin you can use to clear and clean your bowl after smoking. The piece is made on CNC aluminum with an engraved GRAV logo and comes with a zip-up carrying case, complete with a clip you can attach to a lanyard or keychain.

About this brand

GRAV Logo
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review