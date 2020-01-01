 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. GRAV® Gay Pride Logo T-Shirt

GRAV® Gay Pride Logo T-Shirt

by GRAV

Write a review
GRAV Apparel Shirts GRAV® Gay Pride Logo T-Shirt

$19.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We designed this slick limited edition tee last year for our company Pride Party. But we liked it so much we thought we’d share it in honor of Pride Month 2020. This white t-shirt features the GRAV logo in white on a rainbow background. Made of 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton. (That’s just a fancy way of saying it’s super soft.) 100% of proceeds will be donated to a local Austin nonprofit organization that works to establish full equality for LGBTQ Texans through political action, education, and community organizing. Look good. Do good.

About this brand

GRAV Logo
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review