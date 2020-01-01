Crab Emblem Tee
by Crabcakes & Cannabis
1 piece
$20.00
We designed this slick limited edition tee last year for our company Pride Party. But we liked it so much we thought we’d share it in honor of Pride Month 2020. This white t-shirt features the GRAV logo in white on a rainbow background. Made of 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton. (That’s just a fancy way of saying it’s super soft.) 100% of proceeds will be donated to a local Austin nonprofit organization that works to establish full equality for LGBTQ Texans through political action, education, and community organizing. Look good. Do good.
