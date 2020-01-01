 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. GRAV® Land T-Shirt

GRAV® Land T-Shirt

by GRAV

Write a review
GRAV Apparel Shirts GRAV® Land T-Shirt

$19.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Go on a visual adventure with the GRAV® Land T-shirt. It features a section of our “Find Your Higher Self” pattern which showcases iconic GRAV® pieces as well as different activities and interests a GRAV® enthusiast might enjoy. The vibrant primary colors pop against the heather dust background, and the soft material of this shirt feels as good as it looks.

About this brand

GRAV Logo
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review