  GRAV® Martini Shaker Bubbler

GRAV® Martini Shaker Bubbler

by GRAV

About this product

Want the perfect blend of silky smooth and heady hits? Mix them up in the GRAV Martini Shaker. A simple, fixed fission downstem leaves room for plenty of water, ice chips, and bubbles. Chug it or sip it, this piece packs a punch. Part of the new GRAV sip series Stands 7.5" tall 14mm female joint Comes with a 14mm cup bowl Features a fixed fission downstem

About this brand

Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

