GRAV® Medium Gravitron®

by GRAV

GRAV Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes GRAV® Medium Gravitron®

$63.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

About this product

The GRAV® Medium Gravitron® is the smaller edition of GRAV's namesake and flagship product, and it's still as much fun and as hard-hitting as it was back in 2004 when it was invented. To use the Medium Gravitron, start by filling the outer base with about 8" of water, which should hit just below the decal. Then place the bottle into the base, and load the included 12mm bowl. Place the bowl in the mouthpiece of the bottle, and as you light it slowly pull the bottle upward. The bottle will fill with smoke. When you're ready to hit it, remove the bowl and inhale through the mouthpiece of the bottle as you push it back down into the water. This will create a pressurized flow of smoke that will give you a huge hit in record time. There's a reason the world's first all-glass gravity smoking system is still popular and iconic to this day, and that's that it does the job of delivering big, pressurized hits extremely well. Length Height : 11" Joint : 12mm Female Use With : Flower Comes With : 12mm Funnel Bowl Designed By : Dave Daily

About this brand

GRAV Logo
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

