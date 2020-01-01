 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bubblers
  5. GRAV® Wedge Bubbler

GRAV® Wedge Bubbler

by GRAV

Write a review
GRAV Smoking Bubblers GRAV® Wedge Bubbler

$69.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Get a grip (on the new GRAV Wedge Bubbler.) Small and portable, this piece has an ergonomic design that makes it easy to hold and hard to drop. Engineered to need minimal water, the Wedge provides a smooth, clean pull in a tidy little package. Stands 5" tall 14mm female joint Comes with a 14mm cup bowl Features a fixed fission downstem

About this brand

GRAV Logo
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review