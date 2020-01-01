About this product

What's better than a GRAV® Taster? A GRAV® Taster you can throw across the room without breaking it.The silicone skin on the new 12mm GRAV® Tasters is as bouncy and shock-absorbent as any rubber. The pinched mouthpiece acts as an ash catcher, and the cap at the end of the taster keeps your bud in place, making the new assembly truly pocketable and portable. The entire silicone skin comes off for easy cleaning, and you can just peel back the end cap during use. This one is tried-and-true blue.