 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. 12mm GRAV® Taster with Silicone Skin Pink

12mm GRAV® Taster with Silicone Skin Pink

by Grav Labs

Write a review
Grav Labs Vaping Batteries & Power 12mm GRAV® Taster with Silicone Skin Pink

Similar items

Show all

About this product

What's better than a GRAV® Taster? A GRAV® Taster you can throw across the room without breaking it.The silicone skin on the new 12mm GRAV® Tasters is as bouncy and shock-absorbent as any rubber. The pinched mouthpiece acts as an ash catcher, and the cap at the end of the taster keeps your bud in place, making the new assembly truly pocketable and portable. The entire silicone skin comes off for easy cleaning, and you can just peel back the end cap during use. This one is pink to match your softer side.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Grav Labs Logo
Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.