Conical Pocket Bubbler

by Grav Labs

About this product

Pocket bubblers are versatile, portable, and fun! They can fit a 10mm flower bowl, a 10mm quartz banger for concentrate, or even a well-rolled joint or blunt. The bubbler chamber adds a little water filtration while still keeping the piece nice and compact. The conical bubbler has an ergonomic handfeel and a longer straw to keep hits cool. This piece comes with a 10mm Cup Bowl, but can be used with a 10mm banger or a pre-rolled joint or blunt.

About this brand

Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.