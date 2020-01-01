 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Deadhead OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
Hybrid

Deadhead OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Grav Labs

Grav Labs Cannabis Pre-rolls Deadhead OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
CBD
$8.00

About this product

About this strain

Deadhead OG

Deadhead OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

A modern West Coast classic, Deadhead OG was created by master breeder Skunk VA of Cali Connection Seeds by crossing two already legendary strains, Chemdog 91 and the SFV OG Kush. A hearty and pungent strain, most phenotypes present an earthy, piney smell and taste, though some can lean more to the diesel aromas of the SFV. Most users describe the high as cerebral and stimulating but with a relaxed body feel.

About this brand

Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.