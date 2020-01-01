About this product

We put a vintage twist on our traditional steamroller to create the GRAV® Deco Steamroller. The distinctive aesthetic is achieved by connecting two tapered ends to a central sphere, creating a shape that is both striking to see and intuitive and comfortable to use. This piece features a round, roomy bowl with a flat base that keeps the pipe stable when you set it down. The unique shape also keeps the ergonomic mouthpiece and the centered carb clear of the table. If you want the big steamroller hits you know and love from an all-new sophisticated shape, the Deco Steamroller is the piece for you.