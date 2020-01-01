 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GRAV® Deco Steamroller

by Grav Labs

Grav Labs Smoking Pipes GRAV® Deco Steamroller

We put a vintage twist on our traditional steamroller to create the GRAV® Deco Steamroller. The distinctive aesthetic is achieved by connecting two tapered ends to a central sphere, creating a shape that is both striking to see and intuitive and comfortable to use. This piece features a round, roomy bowl with a flat base that keeps the pipe stable when you set it down. The unique shape also keeps the ergonomic mouthpiece and the centered carb clear of the table. If you want the big steamroller hits you know and love from an all-new sophisticated shape, the Deco Steamroller is the piece for you.

Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.