 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. GRAV® 14mm Adjustable Downstem

GRAV® 14mm Adjustable Downstem

by Grav Labs

Write a review
Grav Labs Smoking Smoking Accessories GRAV® 14mm Adjustable Downstem

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The 14mm GRAV® Adjustable Downstem can extend anywhere from 4" to 6" and is compatible with any 14mm beaker or straight-based water pipe with an angled joint. The two halves of the downstem are held together by a custom fitted segment of heat shrink tubing. Its tri-cut showerhead diffuses smoke through water, and its adjustable length is perfect for any amount of water

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Grav Labs Logo
Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.