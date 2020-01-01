 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. GRAV® 14mm Female to 14mm Female Drop Down

GRAV® 14mm Female to 14mm Female Drop Down

by Grav Labs

Write a review
Grav Labs Smoking Smoking Accessories GRAV® 14mm Female to 14mm Female Drop Down

Similar items

Show all

About this product

GRAV® Drop Downs protect water pipes from damage due to extreme torch heat and limit the possibility of a user burning herself. Drop downs increase the distance between the accessory being torched and the body of the pipe and are easily replaced if broken. This drop down is 4" long and has two female 14mm joints.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Grav Labs Logo
Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.