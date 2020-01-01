Honeycomb Ash Catcher - 18mm
by Fat Ass Glass Company
The GRAV® Ash Catcher is 5" tall and made on 38mm tubing. Its fission downstem diffuses smoke through water and can be removed for easy cleaning. Its 90° angled arm is designed for use with a 14mm female joint on any straight-based water pipe. The ash catcher comes ready to use with a 14mm funnel bowl and works best with approximately 1.5" of water.
