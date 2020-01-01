 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GRAV® 19mm Glycerin Chiller Attachment

by Grav Labs

About this product

The 19mm GRAV® Chiller Attachment is 5" tall and filled with glycerin that can reach sub-zero temperatures without freezing. Its central coil maximizes the surface area to which airflow is exposed, cooling smoke or vapor before it enters a water pipe. The chiller features 19mm male and female joints at either end, making it compatible with any 19mm water pipe and accessory.

About this brand

Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.