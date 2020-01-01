Honeycomb Ash Catcher - 18mm
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The 19mm GRAV® Chiller Attachment is 5" tall and filled with glycerin that can reach sub-zero temperatures without freezing. Its central coil maximizes the surface area to which airflow is exposed, cooling smoke or vapor before it enters a water pipe. The chiller features 19mm male and female joints at either end, making it compatible with any 19mm water pipe and accessory.
Be the first to review this product.