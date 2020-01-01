 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. GRAV® 19mm J Handle

GRAV® 19mm J Handle

by Grav Labs

Write a review
Grav Labs Smoking Smoking Accessories GRAV® 19mm J Handle

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The GRAV® J Handle Mouthpiece is 8" long and can accommodate any 19mm male joint. Each mouthpiece is paired with a 19mm plastic joint clamp and is designed to function as a dry hand pipe when paired with a bowl, a bubbler when paired with an ash catcher, and a mouthpiece when paired with a STAX® assembly or upright bubbler.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Grav Labs Logo
Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.