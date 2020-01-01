About this product

ake clean hits to the next level with the GRAV® Coil Showerhead Water Pipe with Black Accents. This piece gets its name from the coil perc where smoke first enters the pipe, as well as the showerhead downstem that diffuses smoke into water. These two features combine for a double dose of cooling and cleaning, so by the time the hit gets to you it's as smooth as silk. This water pipe comes ready to use with a 14mm GRAV® Funnel Bowl, and works best with about 3" of water. The labels for this piece come in assorted colors. You may receive black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch.