About this product

The GRAV® Hourglass Recycler with Black Accents is a gorgeous marriage of form and function. The hourglass shape isn't just pleasing to the eye, it also allows the top chamber to function like a bubbler, pulling water up from the bottom chamber to wash the smoke. This makes your hits extra smooth, and it's captivating to watch as the water in the top chamber drains back into the bottom chamber each time you use it. The fission downstem is fixed in place to prevent damage. It diffuses smoke through water, providing extra water filtration and an extra facet of the Hourglass' stunning display. This clear piece with black accents is like a water feature you can smoke out of. It comes ready to use with a 14mm GRAV® Funnel Bowl and works best with about 1.5" of water. Time will fly any time you use the Hourglass Recycler. The labels for this piece come in assorted colors. You may receive black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch.