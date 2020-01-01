About this product

There's a lot of beauty in simplicity. The GRAV® Clear Classic Steamroller is one long uninterrupted tube of crystal clear glass. This piece has smart details like stabilizing glass feet and an inverted ash catching mouthpiece, but otherwise it keeps things clean and smooth. Steamrollers are great for building up a big cloud for a hefty hit, and this one does the job with style. You need a piece that's as strong and classic as you are, because that's just how you roll. Please note that these pipes come with assorted colors of glass feet. The color you select refers only to the label.