Take clean hits to the next level with the GRAV® Coil Showerhead Water Pipe. This piece gets its name from the coil perc where smoke first enters the pipe, as well as the showerhead downstem that diffuses smoke into water. These two features combine for a double dose of cooling and cleaning, so by the time the hit gets to you it's as smooth as silk. This crystal clear water pipe comes ready to use with a 14mm GRAV® Funnel Bowl, and works best with about 3" of water. The labels for this piece come in assorted colors. You may receive black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch.