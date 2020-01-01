 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. GRAV® Clear Hourglass Recycler

GRAV® Clear Hourglass Recycler

by Grav Labs

Write a review
Grav Labs Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes GRAV® Clear Hourglass Recycler

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The GRAV® Hourglass Recycler is a gorgeous marriage of form and function. The hourglass shape isn't just pleasing to the eye, it also allows the top chamber to function like a bubbler, pulling water up from the bottom chamber to wash the smoke. This makes your hits extra smooth, and it's captivating to watch as the water in the top chamber drains back into the bottom chamber each time you use it. The fission downstem is fixed in place to prevent damage. It diffuses smoke through water, providing extra water filtration and an extra facet of the Hourglass' stunning display. This crystal clear piece is like a water feature you can smoke out of. It comes ready to use with a 14mm GRAV® Funnel Bowl and works best with about 1.5" of water. Time will fly any time you use the Hourglass Recycler. The labels for this piece come in assorted colors. You may receive black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Grav Labs Logo
Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.