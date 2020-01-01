 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. GRAV® Clear Large Steamroller

by Grav Labs

About this product

If the hits you get from most hand pipes just don't cut it, the GRAV® Large Steamroller is the piece for you. At 18" long you may need a friend's help to slay this giant, but it will be well worth the effort. The huge inner chamber will build up enough smoke for some truly monstrous hits. The Large Steamroller comes with a big bowl and a plastic joint clamp to hold the bowl in place during use, so you can load up plenty of flower and get to ripping. When you're ready to put the Large Steamroller down the glass feet at the bottom will hold it in place until it's time for your next quest.

About this brand

Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.