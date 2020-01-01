About this product

If you're into nontraditional traditions, the GRAV® Menorah will really spin your dreidel. This water pipe features 8 14mm GRAV® Cup Bowls that all feed one big bubbler chamber. A hefty angled mouthpiece allows you to take on the whole chamber at once, and a sturdy glass foot allows you to display this piece to its full advantage during your own festival of lights. Hanukkah's about the miracle of oil lasting for 8 nights, but will you last for all 8 bowls? There's only one way to find out. The Menorah has limited holiday availability, so get it while you ca