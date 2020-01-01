 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Grav Labs

If you're into nontraditional traditions, the GRAV® Menorah will really spin your dreidel. This water pipe features 8 14mm GRAV® Cup Bowls that all feed one big bubbler chamber. A hefty angled mouthpiece allows you to take on the whole chamber at once, and a sturdy glass foot allows you to display this piece to its full advantage during your own festival of lights. Hanukkah's about the miracle of oil lasting for 8 nights, but will you last for all 8 bowls? There's only one way to find out. The Menorah has limited holiday availability, so get it while you ca

About this brand

Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.