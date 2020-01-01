 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. GRAV® Clear Umbrella Perc Rig

GRAV® Clear Umbrella Perc Rig

by Grav Labs

Write a review
Grav Labs Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes GRAV® Clear Umbrella Perc Rig

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Nothing will rain on your parade when you have the GRAV® Umbrella Perc Rig. This elegant rig in clear glass features an umbrella perc that diffuses vapor through water to give you cooler, smoother hits. It includes a 14mm female domeless nail made of heat tolerant quartz, so all you need to add is about 1.5" of water and you're ready to go. The Umbrella Perc Rig is simple, smart, and reliable, and definitely a piece you'll want by your side, rain or shine. The labels for this piece come in assorted colors. You may receive black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Grav Labs Logo
Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.