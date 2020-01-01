About this product

Nothing will rain on your parade when you have the GRAV® Umbrella Perc Rig. This elegant rig in clear glass features an umbrella perc that diffuses vapor through water to give you cooler, smoother hits. It includes a 14mm female domeless nail made of heat tolerant quartz, so all you need to add is about 1.5" of water and you're ready to go. The Umbrella Perc Rig is simple, smart, and reliable, and definitely a piece you'll want by your side, rain or shine. The labels for this piece come in assorted colors. You may receive black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch.