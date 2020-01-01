 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  GRAV® Gandalf

GRAV® Gandalf

by Grav Labs

GRAV® Gandalf

About this product

Smoke like a wizard with the GRAV® Gandalf. Whether you're hosting a gathering or strolling through the woods, this iconic shape is sure to turn heads. The wide bowl makes it perfect for sharing, and the extra long mouthpiece will cool smoke and catch resin before it reaches you. But let's be real, the best thing about this pipe is how mystical you'll feel when you use it.

About this brand

Grav Labs

Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we'll be here for the long run, and we'll always service our retail partners and end users.