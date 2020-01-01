About this product

The new and improved GRAV glass blunt solves the biggest issue folks had with one of our otherwise most popular pieces: we've replaced the heat shrink tubing that holds the two glass components together with a silicone grommet. The new connection will never lose its fit and makes the blunt much easier to take apart and clean. The function is the same intuitive blunt function you know and love. Pull the mouthpiece back to open up the main chamber, pack it with ground herb, smoke it like a blunt, and push the mouthpiece gently back in as you go to ash. A single glass pinch in the mouthpiece stem prevents herb from entering the mouthpiece. The new blunt is available with 6 different silicone colors.