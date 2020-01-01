Bubbler
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$162.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The GRAV® Hammer Bubbler is 4" tall and made on 32mm tubing with an etch label. The body of the bubbler is clear while the mouthpiece, downstem, and feet are colored glass. Its fission downstem diffuses smoke through water, and its feet stabilize the bubbler between uses. No accessories are necessary for using this bubbler, and it functions best with approximately 0.5" of water.
Be the first to review this product.