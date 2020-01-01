About this product

The GRAV® Large Straight Base with Disc Water Pipe with Black Accents is sure to be a disc-ussion piece when you display it in your home. This tall tube features a honeycomb disc that forces water and smoke through lots of tight restrictions, removing tar and debris and keeping your massive hits smooth. The Large Straight Base with Disc includes a geometric pinch that doubles as a splash guard and an ice catcher. This piece also comes with a 14mm GRAV® funnel bowl, and works best with about 2" of water. The water pipe's clear glass with black accents and impressive height will look great no matter where you show it off, and your friends will be even more impressed after a hit or two.