  5. GRAV® Large, Clear Beaker Base Water Pipe

by Grav Labs

Grav Labs Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes GRAV® Large, Clear Beaker Base Water Pipe

About this product

You like big beakers and you cannot lie, which is why you'll love the GRAV® Large Beaker. The crystal clear glass lets you watch as you build up massive hits in the Beaker's long chamber. But never fear, those hits will stay smooth because the fission downstem diffuses smoke through water first, and the downstem is removable for easy cleaning. You'll also enjoy the geometric pressed pinch that acts as both a splash guard and an ice catcher, as well as the included 14mm GRAV® Funnel Bowl that holds a generous amount of flower. All you need to add is about 2.5" of water, and you're ready to engage in your favorite pursuit of knowledge. The labels for this piece come in assorted colors. You may receive black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch.

About this brand

Grav Labs Logo
Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.