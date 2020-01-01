 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GRAV® Large, Clear Circuit Rig

by Grav Labs

Grav Labs Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes GRAV® Large, Clear Circuit Rig

About this product

Get double the rotation with the GRAV® Large Circuit Rig. The angle of the intake hole causes water and vapor to spin rapidly and form a powerful centrifugal force. This cools the vapor and makes each hit smoother, and the twin stacked chambers multiply this effect. There's no need to worry about splashback with the Large Circuit Rig, because the sharp bend in the mouthpiece keeps all water inside the rig. This piece includes a 14mm female-jointed domeless nail made of heat tolerant quartz, so all you have to do is add about 0.5" of water and then you can get right down to the fun stuff. The labels for this piece come in assorted colors. You may receive black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch.

About this brand

Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.