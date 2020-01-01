About this product

The GRAV® Medium Straight Base with Disc Water Pipe is an excellent tube with a twist. The main attraction of this beauty is the honeycomb disc, which forces water and smoke through many tight restrictions to remove tar and debris. This gives you the smoothest and cleanest hits, which are only enhanced by the geometric pinch that doubles as an ice catcher and a splash guard. The Medium Straight Base with Disc comes with a 14mm GRAV® Funnel Bowl. All you need to add is about 1.5" of water before you're ready to experience smoke as smooth as honey. This piece comes in crystal clear glass with a label that comes in assorted colors. You may receive black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch