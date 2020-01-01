 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bubblers
  5. 3" Mini Hammer Bubbler

3" Mini Hammer Bubbler

by Grav Labs

Write a review
Grav Labs Smoking Bubblers 3" Mini Hammer Bubbler

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The small GRAV® Hammer Bubbler is 3" tall and made on 25mm tubing. Its fission downstem diffuses smoke through water, and its feet stabilize the bubbler between uses. No accessories are necessary for using this bubbler, and it functions best with approximately 0.5" of water.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Grav Labs Logo
Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.