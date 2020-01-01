Smoked Glass Steamroller
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$54.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The popularity of this pipe is no mystery. The GRAV® Poker Sherlock gives you a time honored silhouette with the modern sheen and superior quality of scientific grade glass. The unique shape will keep the ergonomic mouthpiece off the table between uses, and the deep bowl lets you settle back and relax for a long puzzle-solving session.
Be the first to review this product.