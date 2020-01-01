Royale G
by Pre-Royale
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The GRAV® Grinder is 2.5" tall and made on purple CNC aluminum. The 15 teeth and holes in its upper chamber are well-spaced to prevent clogging. Three polycarbonate windows in the central chamber allow a snapshot of the grinder's contents. Its bottom chamber features a magnetic kief screen that can be removed for easy scraping using a GRAV® branded aluminum scraping tool. The edge of the tool is curved to perfectly fit the interior curve of the grinder.
Be the first to review this product.