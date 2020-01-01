About this product

The Rocker Steamroller is already virtually unspillable. The Rocker Steamroller with Silicone Skin is virtually unbreakable too. The glass Rocker Steamroller is encased in a protective silicone case that keeps the glass safe from minor falls and bumps from any angle. The silicone is open over the distinctive GRAV® logo as well as the raised bowl, so your flame and herb only come into contact with glass. There’s also a hole over the ergonomically positioned carb, and the comfortable silicone mouthpiece forms an ash catching restriction that makes your hits even smoother. 5.5" in length Borosilicate glass Rocker Steamroller wrapped in food-grade silicone Great hand feel and ergonomic mouthpiece Self-supporting between uses Silicone skin guards against breakage Available in 5 bright silicone colors