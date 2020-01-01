 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. GRAV® Rocker Steamroller with Silicone Skin

GRAV® Rocker Steamroller with Silicone Skin

by Grav Labs

Write a review
Grav Labs Smoking Pipes GRAV® Rocker Steamroller with Silicone Skin

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Rocker Steamroller is already virtually unspillable. The Rocker Steamroller with Silicone Skin is virtually unbreakable too. The glass Rocker Steamroller is encased in a protective silicone case that keeps the glass safe from minor falls and bumps from any angle. The silicone is open over the distinctive GRAV® logo as well as the raised bowl, so your flame and herb only come into contact with glass. There’s also a hole over the ergonomically positioned carb, and the comfortable silicone mouthpiece forms an ash catching restriction that makes your hits even smoother. 5.5" in length Borosilicate glass Rocker Steamroller wrapped in food-grade silicone Great hand feel and ergonomic mouthpiece Self-supporting between uses Silicone skin guards against breakage Available in 5 bright silicone colors

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Grav Labs Logo
Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.