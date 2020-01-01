 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GRAV® Shot Glass Taster

by Grav Labs

About this product

It's always polite to bring flower to a party. When the time is right, pull out the GRAV® Shot Glass Taster to really get things going. We recommend packing the Taster tightly first, then lighting your plant matter to hold it in place. Once the taster is ready, fill the shot glass with 2 ounces of your favorite liquor and toss back both in whatever way you see fit. Whatever order you choose, you'll have a great time.

About this brand

Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.