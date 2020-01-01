 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GRAV® Silicone-Capped Glass Crutch Black 10pk

by Grav Labs

The GRAV® Crutch is a masterpiece of collaboration. You roll a joint or blunt, and we cap it with a conical glass crutch and silicone mouthpiece. The glass is heat resistant, and the silicone has an ash-catching restriction. The two pieces come apart for easy cleaning. This one is black for all you ninjas. This pack includes 10 crutches.

About this brand

Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.