Grav Labs Smoking Pipes GRAV® Sitter Sherlock

About this product

Rest easy knowing that your GRAV® Sitter Sherlock is stable and the mouthpiece is clear of the table when you put it down between hits. Because of the unique shape, smoke travels far vertically in this piece, giving it time to cool down and leave behind resin, but the pipe is still compact and easy to store. The advantages of the Sitter Sherlock are so obvious, it's elementary.

About this brand

Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.