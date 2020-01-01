About this product

Let freedom ring with the portable and discreet GRAV® Small Bell Chillum. This little piece has an ergonomic design that allows you to hold it in your knuckles. If you cup your hand around the mouthpiece, you can inhale without actually touching your lips to the Small Bell Chillum, making this the perfect pipe for cold and flu season. Of course you're at liberty to hold and smoke this chillum any way you want, and to take it with you anywhere.