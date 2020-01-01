About this product

When it's time to conduct your ultra important experiments in greenery, only the GRAV® Small Beaker with Black Accents will do. The beautiful clear glass with black accents allows you to see all the inner workings of your lab project. This water pipe includes a fission downstem that diffuses smoke through water and is fixed in place to prevent damage. That diffusion will also give you ultra smooth hits in a compact piece. Another well calculated detail is the geometric pressed pinch, which doubles as a splash guard and an ice catcher. The Beaker comes ready to use with a 14mm GRAV® Cup Bowl included. For best results we recommend using this water pipe with 1.5" of water and a spirit of scientific curiosity. The labels for this piece come in assorted colors. You may receive black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch.