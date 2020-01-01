 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. GRAV® Small, Black Accent Round Base Water Pipe

GRAV® Small, Black Accent Round Base Water Pipe

by Grav Labs

About this product

Everyone will want to gather round the GRAV® Small Round Base Water Pipe with Black Accents. The clear glass with black accents allows you to see the magic at work as the fission downstem diffuses smoke through water to give you extra smooth hits. The downstem is fixed to prevent damage, keeping your water pipe solid and secure. The familiar shape that you love is improved by a geometric pressed pinch that is both a splash guard and an ice catcher. This piece includes a 14mm GRAV® Cup Bowl, so once you have your Round Base Water Pipe all you need to add is about 1.5" of water and you're good to go. Trust us, you won't want to wait. The labels for this piece come in assorted colors. You may receive black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch.

About this brand

Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.